Warriors Beat Raptors To Keep Alive NBA Title Hopes

The Golden State Warriors kept their pursuit of a third straight NBA title alive with a 106-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors in game five.

The Raptors, seeking a first title, had led the seven-match Finals series 3-1, an advantage that has only been overturned once in play-off history.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points for the Warriors, who lost the returning Kevin Durant to injury in the second quarter.

The Raptors have a second chance to clinch the title in Oakland on Friday.

Game seven, if required, will be back in Toronto on Sunday.

Point guard Curry, 31, described Monday's game as "do or die", adding: "It wasn't pretty in the second half but we just made the shots."

The relief was tempered, however, by the loss Durant, who had just returned to the court from a calf problem after missing nine play-off games, and suffered a right Achilles tendon injury that left him unable to continue.

The 30-year-old, who was named 2017 and 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player and is Golden State's top play-off scorer with 34.2 points a game, left the venue on crutches and will have a scan.

"On the one hand I'm so proud of them, just the amazing heart and grit they showed, and on the other I'm just devastated for Kevin," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

"So it's a bizarre feeling we all have right now - an incredible win and a horrible loss at the same time."