AFCON 2019: Kenya Names Final 23 Man Squad For AFCON

Kenya national team coach Sébastien Migné revealed his final 23-man squad ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to take place in Egypt.

Kenya were drawn in Group C alongside Algeria, Senegal and Tanzania. They will kick-off their journey on June 23 against Algeria in the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

The Harambee Stars had released a 30-man provisional squad about one month ago and it has now been reduced to 23 players.

Zesco United midfielder Teddy Akumu has been dropped out from the squad, along with Olimpico Montijo’s Clifton Miheso. Chris Mbamba and defender Brian Mandela also missed-out on the final cut due to injuries.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers:

Patrick Matasi (St. George, Ethiopia), Faruk Shikalo (Bandari FC), John Oyemba.

Defenders:

David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United) Joseph Okumu (Real Monarch, USA), Joash Onyango, Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Eric Ouma (Vassalund, Sweden), Aboud Omar (Sepsi OSK, Romania).

Midfielders:

Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Ismail Gonzalez (UCD Las Palmas, Spain), Dennis Omino (Sofapaka FC ), Eric Johannah (IF Bromma, Sweden), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Paul Were (AFC Leopards, ), Johannah Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium).

Forwards:

Ovela Ochieng (Vassalund, Sweden), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), John Avire (Sofapaka, Kenya), Masud Juma (Al Nasr, Libya).