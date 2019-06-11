AFCON 2019: Mohammed Salah Headlines Egypt Squad For AFCON

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah headlines the 23-man Egypt squad Mexican coach Javier Aguirre unveiled Tuesday for the African Cup of Nations.

The former Chelsea and AS Roma star will be hoping to lead his country to host and win the 32nd edition of Africa's finest tournament.

Egypt are in Group A alongside Zimbabwe, Uganda and DR Congo.

The tournament runs from June 21- July 19, with Egypt's first match against Zimbabwe on June 21.

Squad

Goalkeepers:

Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Ahmed al-Shennawy (Pyramids) and Mahmoud Abdelrahim Genesh (Zamalek)

Defenders:

Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa/ENG), Omar Gaber (Pyramids), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy el-Winsh (Zamalek), Baher ElMohamady (Ismaily), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ahmed Ayman Mansour(Pyramids), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek)

Midfielders:

Waleed Soliman (Al Ahly), Abdullah al-Saeed (Pyramids), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Ali Ahmed Ghazal (Feirense/POR), Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Kasimpasa/TUR), Amr Warda (Atromitos/GRE), Nabil Emad Donga (Pyramids), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG)

Forwards:

Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (Olympiacos/GRE), Ahmed Ali Kamel (Al Mokawloon)