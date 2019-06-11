Michael Essien Demonstrates His Dancing Moves On The Street Of France [VIDEO]

Michael Essien has shown his dancing moves on the streets of France.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid star demonstrated that does not only know how to kick a football on the pitch, but he also has great moves off it.

The 36-year-old is currently in France as an Ambassador for the FIFA Women’s World Cup currently ongoing in the European country.

On his way to watch Nigeria’s opening group game against Norway, Essien, along with former Nigeria international, Peter Odemwingie, showed off their dance moves on the streets on France.

Video below...

