AFCON 2019: Sebastien Migne Targets Knockout Berth With Kenya At Tourney

Head Coach for the Harambee Stars of Kenya, Sebastien Migne has stressed that he is confident his team will progress from their group at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament set to be hosted in Egypt this month.

The team will face a daunting task at this year’s AFCON having been drawn in Group C together with Senegal, Algeria, and Tanzania. They will have to perform at a higher level if they are to make it out of the group.

In a bid to adequately prepare for the tournament, the Kenyan national team is currently holding a training camp in France. Speaking in an interview on Monday, June 10, head coach Sebastien Migne indicated that the pre-tournament training tour is to ensure they prepare very well in order to help them qualify from their group when they AFCON starts.

“We have tough teams, Algeria and Senegal. They have been to the World Cup but this is our perfect opportunity to prove to the critics that we have improved and deserved our spot in the tournament”.

“We have not come to Paris and later travel to Egypt to be tourists there, we shall mean business because we all know how important it is for us to qualify for the knockout stages”, Sebastien Migne noted.

He added, “We don’t care about the pyramids, but what we want is to qualify and continue the journey through the group stages.

The Harambee Stars of Kenya will open their group against Algeria on June 23 at 30 June Stadium.