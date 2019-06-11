11.06.2019 Cup of Nations AFCON 2019: Asante Kotoko Lauds Felix Annan For Making Black Stars Final 23 Man Squad For AFCON By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 2 HOURS AGO CUP OF NATIONS Kumasi Asante Kotoko has congratulated Felix Annan fro making Black Stars final 23 man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.On Monday, June 10, Coach Kwesi Appiah named his final squad for the tournament.The former WAFA goalkeeper joined Richard Ofori and Lawerence Ati-Zigi as the goalkeepers for the tournament.Asante Kotoko forward, Abdul Fatawu Safiu, Porto forward Abdul Majeed Waris, Hearts of Oak's Mohammed Alhassan and Yaw Yeboah of Numancia were the other players to be dropped by coach Kwesi Appiah. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
AFCON 2019: Asante Kotoko Lauds Felix Annan For Making Black Stars Final 23 Man Squad For AFCON
Kumasi Asante Kotoko has congratulated Felix Annan fro making Black Stars final 23 man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.
On Monday, June 10, Coach Kwesi Appiah named his final squad for the tournament.
The former WAFA goalkeeper joined Richard Ofori and Lawerence Ati-Zigi as the goalkeepers for the tournament.
Asante Kotoko forward, Abdul Fatawu Safiu, Porto forward Abdul Majeed Waris, Hearts of Oak's Mohammed Alhassan and Yaw Yeboah of Numancia were the other players to be dropped by coach Kwesi Appiah.