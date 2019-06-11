PHOTOS: SoccaBet Presents Brand New Car To Winner Of Massive Promo 3rd Edition

Leading online sports betting company, SoccaBet Ghana on Monday, June 10, 2019, presented a brand new car - a Renault KWID – to Mr. Kpiasi Sulley Batong for emerging as the winner of the 3rd edition of the Massive Promo Series.

The promo which started in April has been introduced to award customers of the betting company that stakes GH¢20 and above. At the end of every month, qualified customers are selected for a raffle, after which a final 5 is chosen and put on a spinning wheel to decide who takes home the various top giveaways.

At the most recent draw which was held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Circle branch of SoccaBet around tiptoe lane, Mr. Kpiasi was adjudged the winner amongst the top 5 finalists.

He came all the way from Tamale in the Northern Region to the head office of SoccaBet at Osu in the Greater Accra Region where he was presented with the new luxurious car.

He becomes the 3rd customer to drive home a Renault KWID from SoccaBet but with not be the last especially when the promo is set to continue from now till December.

Customers are being encouraged to continue betting with SoccaBet to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in the subsequent draws.