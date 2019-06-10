Launch Of 2020 GUSA Games To Take Place On June 12

On the 12th of June, 2019 at the University of Ghana SRC Union Building, the launching the Ghana Universities Sports Association Games 2020 will take place.

The Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) is an Association of the public universities in Ghana namely: University of Ghana (UG); Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST); University of Cape Coast (UCC); University of Education, Winneba (UEW); University for Development Studies (UDS); University of Mines and Technology (UMaT); University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA); and University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

The Association seeks to promote sports and physical fitness among university students in Ghana. GUSA achieves this objective by organizing sporting competitions at the national level and participating in international university games.

At the local level, GUSA organizes GUSA Games, Mini-GUSA Games and Inter-university Cross-Country Competitions.

At the international level, GUSA participates in competitions organized by its affiliate institutions namely: the West African University Games (WAUG); the Federation of African University Sports (FASU); and the Federation of International University Sports (FISU). GUSA is looking forward to organizing regional/international competitions.

About 2,000 sportsmen and women from the Universities are expected to compete in sporting disciplines such as Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Goalball, Handball, Hockey, Netball, Football, Table Tennis, Tennis and Volleyball and Beach volleyball.

As part of the Games rules, sportsmen and women were taken through an accreditation process to determine their eligibility prior to the commencement of the competition.

Other officials are also accredited to ensure free, fair and healthy competition.