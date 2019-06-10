AFCON 2019: Felix Annan The Only Local Based Player In Ghana's 23-Man Squad For AFCON

FELIX ANNAN

Felix Annan is the only locally based player who has been named in Ghana's final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The former West African Football Academy gloves man has been included in a 23-man roster alongside Maritzburg United goalkeeper, Richard Ofori and Sochaux's Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

The enterprising shot-stopper has been rewarded for his stellar performances for the Porcupine Warriors during their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Coach Appiah meanwhile dropped the following players: Ebenezer Ofori, Majeed Waris, Mohammed Alhassan, Abdul Fatawu and Yaw Yeboah after one-week camping in Dubai.

Ghana, who finished fourth at the last edition of the AFCON after losing 0-1 to Burkina Faso, will be playing in Group F alongside Cameroon Guinea Bissau and Benin in the tournament that will kick off on June 21, 2019.

Below is the final squad list for the tournament;

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders

Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffenheim, Germany,) John Boye ( Metz France), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey)

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionale, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland)

Attackers

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).

Ghana will play their final preparatory match against South Africa South before jetting to Egypt for the tournament.

The Black Stars will play their first match on June 25 against Benin at the Ismailia Stadium.