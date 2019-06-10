AFCON 2019: Coach Kwesi Appiah Announces Ghana's Final 23-Man Squad For AFCON

Ghana coach, Kwasi Appiah, has named his final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, leaving striker Majeed Waris and Ebenezer Ofori among the top players dropped.

Coach Appiah also dropped Mohammed Alhassan, Abdul Fatawu and Yaw Yeboah after one-week camping in Dubai to complete his full 23-man list for the campaign.

Switzerland-based defender Nuhu Musah misses the competition through injury after leaving the camp last week because of the setback.

Fernabahce midfielder and Ghana Captain, André Ayew, will be leading the Black Stars for this year’s tournament.

The Black Stars will test their strength against Bafana Bafana of South Africa on June 15 in Dubai before the team emplanes for Egypt on June 20, 2019.

The Black, who finished fourth at the last edition of the AFCON after losing 0-1 to Burkina Faso, will be playing in Group F alongside Cameroon Guinea Bissau and Benin in the tournament that will kick off on June 21.

The tournament has been switched from January to summer whilst participating teams have been expanded from 16 to 24.

Squad List

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffenheim, Germany,) John Boye ( Metz France), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey)

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionale, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland)

Attackers: Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).