OFFICIAL: Coach Kwesi Appiah Names Final 23-Man Squad For 2019 AFCON

Head Coach for the Black Stars of Ghana, James Kwesi Appiah has named his final 23-man squad that will represent the West African Country at the 2019 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The squad looks strong with a blend of the old guys and some young players completing the team. Coach Appiah has name 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 8 midfielders and 4 strikers.

Interestingly, however, Nantes goal poacher Majeed Warris did not make the final squad. Ebenezer Ofori, Yaw Yeboah, Abdul Fatawu and Mohammed Alhassan are the other players omitted from the final squad.

Out of the three local players called into the provisional squad, only Felix Annan made the cut and will be part of the men to man the post as far the tournament is concerned.

Below is the list of the final squad announced by the Black Stars gaffer:

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko).

Defenders:

John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England) Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey)

Midfielders:

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia),

Strikers:

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).