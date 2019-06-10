NC CUP: Watch How Kotoko Eliminated Berekum Arsenal From Tier 1 On Sunday

Kumasi Asante Kotoko eliminated Berekum Arsenal from the tier 1 of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition after posturing a 2-1 result over their opponent.

The highlight of the crucial win is the second goal from attacker Kwame Boateng that sealed the team’s qualification into the semi-finals of the competition.

The winger connected to a header from pacey Emmanuel Gyamfi in the 18-yard box after he had shown resilience to win back possession from Arsenal. Aware of his position in front of goal and knowing that he will not have the chance to make many touches, Boahene connected to the pass in a bicycle kick fashion to score on the most beautiful goals in the competition.

Watch the highlight of the match in the video below:

By virtue of the result, the Porcupine Warriors have progressed into the semi-final where they are set to face Regional Rivals Obuasi Ashanti Gold.