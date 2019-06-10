AFCON 2019: Zimbabwe Announce Final 23 Man Squad For Tourney

The Warriors of Zimbabwe have announced their 23-man squad that’s heading to Egypt for AFCON 2019.

Coach Sunday Chidzambwa made his final call shortly after Zimbabwe played to a goalless draw away to Nigeria last weekend.

As expected the group has a big South African Absa Premiership make up with no less than 13 players. While four players represent a Europe base.

The side will be lead by Knowledge Musona as well as Khama Billiat.

As far as big omissions, veteran Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande will watch from home – while the likes of Nyasha Marshall Munetsi and Mavelous Nakamba take the engine room.

Zimbabwe 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane City), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs), Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka)

Defenders: Jimmy Dzingai (Power Dynamos), Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids), Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs), Divine Lunga (Golden Arrows), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic), Tendai Darikwa (Nottingham Forest)

Midfielders: Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Azam), Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Orlando Pirates), Talent Chawapihwa (AmaZulu), Thabani Kamusoko (Young Africans).

Forwards: Knowledge Musona (Anderlecht), Nyasha Mushekwi (Dalian Yifang), Evans Rusike (SuperSport United), Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows).

The Zimbabweans will open the tournament against Egypt on 21 June. Later group A games will come against Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.