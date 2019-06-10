AFCON 2019: I Have Studied A Lot From Former Black Stars Captains - Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew says he has learnt a great deal from the three previous Black Stars captains.

Prior to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, the 28-year-old was named the Black Stars captain in the country’s bid to end its 37 years of trophy drought.

The Swansea City forward joined the Black Stars of Ghana in 2007 and has enjoyed a 12-year spell with the national team, making 81 appearances and registering 14 goals so far.

Andre has also played under the leadership of Stephen Appiah, John Mensah and Asamoah Gyan.

"I have learnt lots from all the captains. I played under Stephen Appiah the legendary captain, I played under John Mensah and played also under Asamoah Gyan. So I have learnt you can imagine with 12 years of playing with the Blacks Stars.” he told Asempa FM.

"What I really saw is that every one had its style and way of leading and they all had the feeling of how they want their leadership to be,” he said.

Dede Ayew also admitted that serving as the deputy captain to Asamoah Gyan taught him a great deal of leadership since he was involved in decision-making.