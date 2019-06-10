AFCON 2019: Ghana's Final 23-Man Squad For AFCON Leaks; Waris Axed!

Ghana's final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations have been leaked according to reports in the local media.

However, five players were axed from the team by Coach Kwesi Appiah.

The final 23-man squad comprises of three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders and four strikers.

Asante Kotoko star Abdul Fatawu Safiu and Mohammed Alhassan have been dropped from the squad as well as Majeed Waris.

Ghana U-23 skipper, Yaw Yeboah and Ebenezer Ofori of New York City FC have also been axed from the squad.

Debutants Kwabena Owusu, Samuel Owusu and Caleb Ekuban were included in the final 23-man squad for the tournament.

The Black Stars of Ghana will battle out with Guinea Bissau, Benin and Cameroon in the Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations which will be staged in Egypt.

Below is the full 23-man squad list

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders

John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England, Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffenheim, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey)

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionale, Italy), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia),

Forwards

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).

The team will South Africa in the final warm-up game before jetting to Egypt to the 32nd edition of the tournament.

The tournament has been scheduled to start on June 21 to July 19.