EXCLUSIVE: Coach Kwesi Appiah To Include Newbies In Final 23 Man Squad For AFCON 2019

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah is set to name inexperienced players in his final 23 man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The 53-year-old is expected to name his final 23 man squad for the tournament today per the regulations of CAF.

Ghana lost to Namibia by a lone goal at the Jeber Ali Training Facility on Sunday in an international friendly as part of their preparations for the tournament in Egypt.

With the exception of Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan, all the players were used in the game against the Brave Warriors.

The former Al Khartoum manager named some unknown players in his 29 man provisional squad with the inclusion of three locally-based players.

However, the coach is impressed with the performance of the newbies he named in his provisional squad and he is ready to take the risk by including them in his final 23 man squad.

The final 23 man squad is expected to be named by close of today.

The team will play South Africa in a final warm-up friendly before they leave for Egypt.

Ghana are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

The Black Stars have been charged to win the 32nd edition of Africa's finest tournament after 37 years of trophy drought.