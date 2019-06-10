AFCON 2019: Coach Kwesi Appiah Not Perturbed After Namibia Defeat

Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah has reiterated that he was not surprised by his team's 1-0 defeat to Namibia in a Pre-AFCON friendly in the United Arab Emirates.

A lone goal from Manfred Starke on the 31st minute sealed the win for the Brave Warriors over Ghana at the Jebel Ali Sports Center of Excellence on Sunday afternoon.

And according to the 53-year-old, his side failed to utilize their chances which resulted in them in a defeat ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

"Not actually," Coach Appiah said when asked whether he was surprised by the scoreline.

"We went out there to win, even though the whole of this week we've been loading them with hard training so there was some heaviness.

"But the bottom line is to get our final 23 so I had to let some other players to the player to get my final 23,"

"Namibia had one chance and scored, unfortunately, we created many chances but failed to score but we are looking at the essence of the game.

"We looking at the shape of the team so we can see where they are lapses and loopholes that can be corrected before we go to Egypt," he added.

Ghana will face South Africa on June 14 to wrap up their preparations to the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations which will be staged in Egypt.

However, Kwesi Appiah is expected to name his final 23 man squad for the tournament today.