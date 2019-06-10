Coach Kwesi Appiah Shares His Thoughts After 1:0 Defeat To Namibia [VIDEO]

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has shared his thoughts on the friendly match against Namibia.

Ghana lost by a lone goal in their first warm-up game against the Brave Warriors at the Jaber Ali training facility in Dubai after a Manfred Starke first-half goal settled the scores,

But the former Al Khartoum manager beleives the defeat will help him find the best 23 players to represent Ghana at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

According to the 58-year old, the game was also used to get his players in shape after a week of hard training.

