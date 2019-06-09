Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
09.06.2019 Football News

Asante Kotoko To Play Ashgold In Semi-Finals Of NC Special Cup In Tier II

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko To Play Ashgold In Semi-Finals Of NC Special Cup In Tier II

Kumasi Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold will play in the semi-finals of the Normalisation Committee Special Cup Tier II.

The two teams reached the last four following wins over Berekum Arsenal and Medeama respectively in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Naby Keita and Kwame Boahene helped Kotoko to a 2-1 victory over the second-tier side at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

While Ashgold needed a second-half header from Shafiu Mumuni to down Medeama in Obuasi.

Kotoko and Ashgold are the only teams to have reached the semi-finals of Tier 1 and Tier II competitions.

They could face each other in the finals of tier I.

Other semi-finals clash of Tier II will be between Unistar Academy and Nzema Kotoko.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Ahodwo Residents Cry For Security Over Kidnapping Scare

5 hours ago

Military Guards Wa Catholic Worshippers On Sunday Over Terro...

5 hours ago

body-container-line