09.06.2019 Football News Asante Kotoko To Play Ashgold In Semi-Finals Of NC Special Cup In Tier II By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Kumasi Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold will play in the semi-finals of the Normalisation Committee Special Cup Tier II. The two teams reached the last four following wins over Berekum Arsenal and Medeama respectively in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.Goals from Naby Keita and Kwame Boahene helped Kotoko to a 2-1 victory over the second-tier side at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.While Ashgold needed a second-half header from Shafiu Mumuni to down Medeama in Obuasi.Kotoko and Ashgold are the only teams to have reached the semi-finals of Tier 1 and Tier II competitions.They could face each other in the finals of tier I.Other semi-finals clash of Tier II will be between Unistar Academy and Nzema Kotoko. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Asante Kotoko To Play Ashgold In Semi-Finals Of NC Special Cup In Tier II
Kumasi Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold will play in the semi-finals of the Normalisation Committee Special Cup Tier II.
The two teams reached the last four following wins over Berekum Arsenal and Medeama respectively in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.
Goals from Naby Keita and Kwame Boahene helped Kotoko to a 2-1 victory over the second-tier side at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
While Ashgold needed a second-half header from Shafiu Mumuni to down Medeama in Obuasi.
Kotoko and Ashgold are the only teams to have reached the semi-finals of Tier 1 and Tier II competitions.
They could face each other in the finals of tier I.
Other semi-finals clash of Tier II will be between Unistar Academy and Nzema Kotoko.