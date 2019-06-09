England Beat Switzerland On Penalties To Secure Third Place In Nations League
By Wires
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS
Jordan Pickford scored and saved a penalty kick as England won the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off in a shootout against Switzerland.
England had the better of the opportunities and should have disposed of a limited Switzerland side long before a penalty shootout, with the woodwork struck no fewer than four times, but they got the job done in the end.
Harry Kane returned to the line-up, with seven changes made to the team that lost to Netherlands. The Tottenham Hotspur striker could have opened the scoring within just two minutes, hitting the bar with a cheeky chip.
Raheem Sterling was presented with a couple of golden opportunities, with a late Callum Wilson goal ruled out for a pull. Sterling then crashed a freekick off the crossbar in extra time, sending the match to penalties.
It was in the shootout that Pickford made himself the hero, first scoring a penalty kick before saving from Josip Drmic, giving England the bronze medal in the inaugural Nations League.
