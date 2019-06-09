Euro 2020 wrap: Turkey Upset World Champions France With A 2-0 Home Win

World champions France have slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat in Turkey as their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign suffered a blow.

Kaan Ayhan headed the hosts in front and a series of defensive mistakes led to Cengiz Under tucking in the second before halftime on Saturday.

France coach Didier Deschamps was scathing about his side’s performance.

“When you play like that on a collective level there’s nothing positive to take from the game,” he told broadcaster TF1.

“We didn’t play the way we should have against a team which played the way it likes to.”

Turkey’s win saw them leapfrog France at the top of Group H, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s strike gave Iceland a 1-0 home win against Albania and an early Igor Armas goal secured a 1-0 victory for 10-man Moldova at home to Andorra. Goals from Leroy Sane and Marco Reus in Belarus were enough to give Germany two wins from their two matches so far in Group C.

Northern Ireland stay top having survived a scare as substitutes Conor Washington and Josh Magennis scored to snatch a 2-1 win in Estonia after Konstantin Vassiljev put the hosts ahead with a free-kick.

World Cup runners-up Croatia maintained control of Group E and dealt Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales a setback with a 2-1 win on a scorching afternoon in Osijek.

A 17th-minute James Lawrence own goal and an Ivan Perisic strike at the start of the second half sealed Wales’ fate before substitute David Brooks pulled one back.

Willi Orban scored twice as Hungary won 3-1 in Azerbaijan in the group’s other match.

Belgium stayed on top of Group I after a routine 3-0 win at home to Kazakhstan through goals from Dries Mertens, Timothy Castagne and Romelu Lukaku. Artem Dzyuba scored four goals and Michele Cevoli two own goals as Russia thumped San Marino 9-0, while Oliver Burke’s last-minute strike got Scotland out of jail in a 2-1 win at home to Cyprus after Andy Robertson’s screamer was cancelled out by Ioannis Kousoulos.

In Group J Italy ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in Greece to make it three wins from three.

Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne and Leonardo Bonucci were on target in the first half.

Teemu Pukki scored twice as Finland sank Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 to move up to second spot, while Armenia were 3-0 winners against Liechtenstein.