AFCON 2019: Polo Cautions Black Stars Ahead Of AFCON

A former Ghanaian international, Mohammed Polo has cautioned the senior national team, the Black Stars that Ghanaians will not forgive the team should they fail to put internal issues and concentrate on winning the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Country's all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan sensationally retired permanently from international duty over being stripped of the captaincy but rescinded his decision two days after the intervention by President Akufo-Addo.

The armband was then officially handed former U-20 World Cup winner, Andre Ayew, who will be assisted by Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah, while Gyan has been moved on to the more advisory 'General Captain' role.

The team's departure for a pre-tournament camp in the United Arab Emirates was heralded by a captaincy dispute, which prompted an intervention by presidential intervention.

"In a human institution, things like this will happen and it has been resolved, that is what the president has done," Polo, a member of Ghana's 1978 Afcon-winning side, told Nhyira FM.

"For the sake of mother Ghana, they have to resolve it [internal issues] amicably and go out there as a team because they need to do everything possible to win.

"If they don’t do that [win], mother Ghana will not forgive them," he added.

Ghana, currently in a training camp in the United Arab Emirates, will open their continental campaign against Benin on June 25, face Cameroon on June 29 and wrap up their group phase against Guinea-Bissau on July 2.

