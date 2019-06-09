Ultimate Skills Football Reality Show 2019 Begins In Amasaman

The search for the most talented and skilful football player has begun in Amasaman in Accra.

Director / Chief Producer of Ultimate Sports / HSTV, Reverend Andy Ampofo led the crew to the Amasaman football park to interview and test the skills of some players.

Indeed all the players, fans and well-wishers were happy and amazed at the new program and supported the idea, with most who can not wait to watch on TV.

Rev. Ampofo said he was overwhelmed with the response and felt that the publicity must be increased as many more people and players wish to participate.

He said the response is very positive and urged corporate Ghana to grab the unique chance and be part of the show.

Ultimate Skills is a reality show that will teach football and real-life skills.

The concept was conceived at HSTV whose directors are backing with full support.

Others involved as coaches and judges are “Disco Dancer” Awudu Issake, Rev. Osei Kofi and Rev. Kofi Pare, all football legends of Ghana.

The Ghana Sports media led by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are aware of the show and are backing to support Ghanaian footballers.

Kojo Nkansah, marketing director of the program said both males and females are invited to register to participate and it does not matter ones age, so far as one can use the ball, however, there would be age categories to ensure fairness.

He also appealed to companies in Ghana to support the show as it would change some lives for the better.

OMY TV is on board as the first media partner.