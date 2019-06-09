Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe Presents Medal To GOC Board

Ghanaian star para-athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe who excelled at the Desert Challenge Games by hitting the qualification time in 100m, with a time of 14:22secs has on Friday presented his medal to the executive board Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

The ace disabled athlete who is determined to do something special for himself and his nation said after achieving the great feat, he thought it wise to present his medal to the GOC and ask for more prayers and blessings to make his dream of winning an Olympic Gold come true.

He is the first para-athlete in Ghana to qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games in Japan. He needed a time of 14:70 to Qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and he has made 14:22 breaking his personal best time of 14:62.

Nkegbe qualifies to the world championship with his up and coming to athlete Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo who made a time of 16:44secs in the men's T53 class.

Present at the board meeting of the GOC were personalities like Herbert Mensah, Nana Adu Mankatah, Nii Adote Din Barimah 1, Rev. E.D. Nikoi, Isaac Duah, Albert Frimpong, Richard Akpokavie, Fred Otu Lartey, Paul Atchoe, and Ben Nunoo Mensah, the president.

The GOC president commended his and advised him not to rest, but train hard as he will be the focus of other competitors in the events.