Ashfoam Revitalizes Pledge To Support Ghana Sports

Ashanti Foam Company aka Ashfoam, the leading foam products manufacturers and home collection distributors have rekindled their support for Ghana Sports with a presentation of a cheque for $4,600 and other items to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) at their head office on Saturday.

George Massih, General Manager of Ashfoam said it was their contribution to Ghana’s participation at the first African Beach Games in Sal, Cape Verde as they are interested in supporting a wide range of sporting disciplines to make many people happy.

He said Ashfoam enjoys the cordial relationship with the GOC and they are ready to support budding athletes from the grassroots to become world champions and put Ghana on the map.

GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah who received the cheque said he was impressed by the humility of the Ashfoam leadership and recollected their support to Team Ghana towards the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina and now the Sal Games.

He expressed that apart from football, there are many disciplines that need support and other companies must take a cue from the Ashfoam gesture.

“As a nation, we must give every child the opportunity to chose the sport he or she loves and must be supported to the highest level. Sports has taken many people out of poverty. Any support to sports is giving life to a Ghanaian child to realize a dream. I thank Ashfoam and salute the staff and customers” he added.

Marketing / Communications Manager of Ashfoam, Nana Yaw Ampem-Darko Antwi said as a corporate entity, they are involved in sports and encourage their workers to engage in sports and leisure activities which has yielded positively in the fitness levels and trophies.

He hinted that Ashfoam has a package for sports clubs and sports organisers to reward winners and champions who take part in local and international competitions.

Ghana is taking 8 athletes and 3 officials to the Sal Games from June 14 to 23, 2019 to compete in karate-do kata, freestyle football, basketball and beach volleyball out of the 11 disciplines. 53 nations have confirmed their participation.

Team Ghana is led by Lawyer Stephen Asante Bekoe, President of the Ghana Rowing & Canoeing Federation who is confident Team Ghana will make an impression.

Meanwhile, Ashfoam is planning to formally sign a deal to become a partner of the GOC in an effort to help Ghana win medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.