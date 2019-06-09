AFCON 2019: Bafana Bafana Coach Stuart Baxter Names Final 23-Man Squad

With just 12 days to the start of the 2019 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, Head Coach for the South African national team, Stuart Baxter has named his final 23-man squad to battle the best from the continent.

The Bafana Bafana team is a blend of youthful exuberance as well as some experienced lads to balance the side. The final squad is dominated by players from the local league with some other foreign-based players complementing the list.

In all, Baxter has named 3 goalkeepers (all from the Premier Soccer League), 7 defenders, 8 midfielders, and 5 strikers who will be mandated to bang in the goals to ensure the progress of the team.

South Africa has been pitted in Group D alongside Cote d’Ivoire, Morocco, and Namibia. They will play their opening match in the tournament against Namibia on June 28 at the Al Salam Stadium.

The AFCON which is set to be hosted in Egypt will start on June 21 and end of July 19.

Below is the list of the final 23-man squad for the Bafana Bafana ahead of the AFCON tournament:

Goalkeepers:

Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs).

Defenders:

Daniel Cardoso (Chiefs), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Innocent Maela (Pirates) S'fiso Hlanti (Wits), Buhleyeza Mkhwanazi (Wits), Thansanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City FC)

Midfielders:

Bongani Zungu (Amiens SC), Dean Furman (SuperSport), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford FC), Tiyani Mabunda (Sundowns), Thulani Serero (SBV Vitesse), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Hlompho Kekana (Sundowns)

Strikers:

Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Royal Union Saint FC), Lars Veldwuk (Sparta), Lebogang Maboe (Sundowns), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Sundowns)

Coaching Staff:

Stuart Baxter (Head coach), Molefi Ntseki (Assistant Coach) Andre Arendse (Goalkeeper coach)