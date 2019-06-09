SoccaBet Gives Away 3rd Car In Massive Promo Series

Ghana’s leading online sports betting company, SoccaBet on Friday, June 8, 2019, gave away another brand new Renault KWID to a lucky customer who emerged as the winner of the 3rd edition of the ‘Massive Promo’ series.

The promo which started back in April this year has been introduced to award customers of the betting company that stakes GH¢20 and above. It has been designed in such a way that qualified customers are selected for a raffle, after which a final 5 is chosen and put on a spinning wheel to decide who takes home the various top giveaways.

Unlike the previous editions, the 3rd one was held at the SoccaBet branch located at the Tiptoe lane at Circle to give customers the feel of what the promo is really about and to let them know the massive promo is real.

At the end of it all, SoccaBet customers with Usernames DAPAPER247 and DAVIDOASANTE came in 5th and 4th and will be given a GH¢50 voucher and GH¢100 voucher respectively. The two other winners, PACK79 will receive a GH¢150 voucher whiles RIBMASA will enjoy a voucher of GH¢300.

For the ultimate prize, a customer with username SULLEY1990 won the brand new Renault KWID and has been informed to pass by the company’s head office any day to pick it up. Having been called on the phone to be told the good news, Sulley who is a resident of Tamale could not believe the news as he expressed joy and eagerness to drive his new luxurious car.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 3rd draw, Mr. Samuel Zigah who is a member of the Marketing team of SoccaBet Ghana assured that there are loads of amazing prizes to be won in the subsequent draws whiles urging customers to get involved to ensure they win big in the promo.

“It's been fun. This is the 3rd of its kind and we have still got from now till December as well. We had the first one at the West Hills Mall, the second was at the Accra Mall, and this one we decided to come into the locality at Circle tiptoe lane.

“We anticipated the crowd and as you saw it was massive and SoccaBet continues to do wonderful things in this space as far as betting is concerned in this country and there is more to come from SoccaBet. So far so good just as the media experienced there is more to come”, he shared.

The next edition will come off on the first Saturday of July which means that customers, as well as people who are yet to join, can still stake with a minimum of GH¢20 and have a chance of winning massively.