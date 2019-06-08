France Massively Defeat South Korea In FIFA Women's World Cup Opener

It magnificently happened in one-way traffic all night in a well furnished 45, 000-seater Parc des Princes, as France overshadowed the helpless South Koreans with endless waves.

This has undoubtedly landed them authoritatively in Group A of the FIFA extravaganza.

The French, highly poised with massive campaign, potency and action hovered over the South Koreans on Friday, June 7 and crowned the day with 4:0. This is also a reflection of the earlier warning sent to all the other teams to concerning their quest of winning this year's trophy.

France coach Corinne Diacre disclosed at the news conference that, "we started well - it was the way to go; we make it easy for ourselves. It was important to score a second goal before the break; we did even better". "We knew there would be a lot emotions tonight, so we dealt with it perfectly. You can only transcend yourself when you hear 45, 000 people sing La Marseillaise", the woman of the game, Wendie Renard declared to news reporters.

While the two strikers, Eugenie Le Sommer and Delphine were persistently threatening the South Koreans; the France skipper, Amandine Henry controlled the midfield with an indestructible grip and deft touch.

From the few minutes, the South Koreans struggled to get out of their territory. After nine minutes of torments, Le Sommer sent the entire stadium into galleries of rapture; slamming a great shot past the Korean keeper, Kim Min-Jung into the roof of the net.

One could see that France owned the game, and thought that they had doubled their victory, after 27 minutes - when Griedge Mbock Bathy slammed a volley into the net; only for it to be ruled as an offside two minutes later by the Assistance Referee, according to Reuters.com.

After 35 minutes of play, Renard thumped a header home to change the direction of the game. The skillful and powerful defender again hit the net with a header to upgrade the scores to 3:0, with just some few minutes to halftime.

The Koreans were encircled in every locomotive activity on the pitch; as the French freely managed the game. Looking at the fierceness and desperation of the Koreans, Diacre took an entrenched decision to preserve her star players for next action, by substituting Cascarino on the 70th minute with Valerie Gauvin. Four minutes later, she replaced Amel Majri, Reuters.com disclosed.

Henry added her name to the scoresheet by slamming a right-foot shot, where it curled into the net of the South Koreans from the edge of the area, for a victory of 4:0.

Nigeria meet Norway today in another Group A match.