AFCON 2019: Reasons Why Budget For Black Stars AFCON Has Not Been Announced Revealed

Akuapem South Member of Parliament, Osei Bonsu Amoah has revealed why the budget for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has not been announced.

On June 1, a total list of 29 players with the technical team left Ghana for Dubai a for three weeks camping ahead of the 32nd edition of Africa's tournament in Egypt.

However, the Ministry of Youth and Sports lead by Isaac Kwame Asiamah is yet to announced the budget for the team with less than two weeks to start the 32nd edition of the tournament.

“I was having a chat with the Minister and I told him that Ghanaians want to see the Black Stars budget for AFCON, and he told me that making the budget's public is not a problem for him and he is not afraid to make it public," the former Youth and Sports Minister told Happy FM.

"The minister added that what they – the ministry- was thinking was, instead of Ghanaians having a discussion on the Black Stars winning the AFCON, they will rather be talking and discussing the budget more rather than focusing on the team.

"They will say the money is too much this and that, so if he [the minister] is not careful the budget will be the talk of the town,” he added.

Mr Amoah also added that the Minister responsible for Youth and Sports assured him that, “the budget will be made public and everyone will know how much we are spending on the black stars very soon.”

Last month, the Sports Ministry denied reports which suggest that an amount of $8 million had been budgeted for the Black Stars towards their participation in the upcoming AFCON in Egypt.

The Black Stars will play Namibia on Sunday in a friendly before the final 23 man squad is named for the South Africa friendly.

The Black Stars are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.