08.06.2019 Football News

Alfred Duncan Weds Longtime Girlfriend

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
US Sassuolo midfielder, Alfred Duncan has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend.

The enterprising who has been scintillating for the Italian Serie A tied the knot on Saturday.

Duncan has excluded from Kwesi Appiah squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a minor injury he suffered during the season.

The 25-year-old has been linked to several Serie A due to his versatility.

