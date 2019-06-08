French Open 2019: Djokovic Beaten By Thiem In Semi-Final

World number one Novak Djokovic's bid to hold all four Grand Slam titles at the same time was ended by Dominic Thiem in the French Open semi-final.

Thiem beat the 32-year-old 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5 in the semi-final, which began on Friday but was interrupted by bad weather three times.

The fourth seed will face 11-time champion Rafael Nadal on Sunday, a repeat of last year's final.

Thiem, 25, is the first Austrian player to reach a second Grand Slam final.

"It was an unbelievable day for me," said Thiem, who had never beaten a world number one at a major before.

Friday's play was suspended once, then cancelled because of wind and rain in a move criticised by former players and journalists., who pointed out that the skies later cleared with daylight still left.

Nadal's semi-final win over Roger Federer took place earlier on Friday so was not affected by the suspension, while Thiem wrapped up victory on Saturday afternoon after the third break in play because of rain.

Djokovic had won 26 Grand Slam matches in a row and was aiming to be the first man in the Open era to hold all four major titles at once on two separate occasions.