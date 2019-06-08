Ghana Beach Volleyball Team To Cause Surprise At SAL 2019

Ghana top beach volleyball stars Kelvin Carboo and Samuel Essielfie who will represent the nation at the SAL 2019 Games are optimistic of doing well and bringing home honour.

Kevin Carboo, the rising Volleyball Star said “Well for the Sal Games....it will be a very great experience and exposure for Ghana Beach volleyball...because we have been training hard towards it in other to achieve some great for ourselves and mother Ghana as a whole. Gold hmm well we can't promise Ghana for a Gold medal, but we are going to do our best and make Ghana proud. But if something comes, Glory to God,” he said.

“We are telling Ghanaians to keep supporting the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) so they can help other sports in Ghana to have more exposure and also make Ghana proud.

He also thanked Toyota Ghana for supporting Team Ghana and the media who have been supporting Ghana Beach volleyball especially General 1, the Communications Director of the GOC.

Coach Moro Mumuni also believes in the boys who are determined and have trained well to succeed.

He said they have some few international exposures having attended the Youth Olympic Games and African Youth Games, they can face the best on the continent.

Paul Atchoe, Vice President of the GOC and President of the Ghana Volleyball Association said he has confidence in the players, as they are the best in the country and they will give off their best to prove a point.