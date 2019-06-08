AFCON 2019: Ghanaians Will Not Forgive Black Stars Should They Fail To Win AFCON

Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo has reiterated that the country will not forgive these crop of Black Stars players should they fail to end the country’s 37 years of trophy drought in Egypt.

The Black Stars are on a mission to win the 32nd edition of Africa's finest tournament after winning the tournament in 1982 in Libya.

The Black Stars are currently in Dubai preparing for the 32nd Afcon competition which is being hosted by Egypt and the euphoria surrounding the team is all about winning the trophy.

"In a human institution, things like this will happen and it has been resolved whatever means it is, and that is what the President has done. Those who are involved should take this matter seriously and go there as one unit and as a team”.

"For the sake of Mother Ghana they have to resolve it amicably and go out there as a team because they need to do everything possible to win because if they don’t do that Mother Ghana will not forgive them,” said Polo on Nhyira FM in Kumasi.

Polo was part of the 1978 Afcon team of the tournament when Ghana won its 3rd nations cup after beating Uganda 2-0 is believed by many to be one of the greatest players to have emerged from the continent of Africa.

He played for Ghana between 1973-1985 and was instrumental in the Ghanaian team who were champions in Africa in the year 1978.

The tournament will begin on June 21 to July 19.