NC Must Compromise For Hearts And Kotoko Match To Come On – Aminu Shadow

Administrative Manager of Dreams FC, Aminu Shadow has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) to make a compromise to ensure the semi-final clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the tier 1 of the Special Competition comes on.

The two biggest clubs in Ghana have booked a date in the semi-final of the tier 1 competition but the tie will potentially not come on following the Kumasi based side’s decision to withdraw from the competition.

According to the Porcupine Warriors, they are not being treated fairly as far as the venue of the match together with the percentage they are going to earn from the gate proceeds is concerned.

After the NC rejected their request for a compromise to be done regarding the parameters of the tie, the Reds decided to pull out of the competition and has stated emphatically that they will not honour the fixture against their bitterest rivals which has been slated for June 16.

Sharing his thought on the issue, Aminu Shadow has implored the NC to have a conversation with Kotoko in order to find a solution that will suit the parties involved to ensure the Super Clash comes on as scheduled.

“I am not surprised by the response the NC has issued to Kotoko. If you study the trajectory of the NC, this has always been their position. When times are very very, hard they come out with a communication that suggests a take it or leave it situation”.

“And for me as a regulator or as an arbiter you shouldn’t take such a harsh stance. Yours is to try and find a middle ground especially in the case where the regulation that you provided for didn’t adequately address the concerns that Kotoko has raised”.

“You have to come in. You have to be prepared to compromise and you have to be prepared to listen. You shouldn’t take an entrenched position and for me am very saddened by this position that the NC has taken and the earlier they revive this position the better for Ghana football because it will be a big shame if based on this hard-line positions taken by the interested parties, this epic match doesn’t come on”, the Dreams FC administrator said in an interview with Joy FM.

Despite abandoning their semi-final match in the tier 1 competition, Kotoko is still featuring in the tier 2 where they are set to play Berekum Arsenal in the quarter-finals on Sunday, June 9, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.