Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
07.06.2019 Tennis

Nadal Defeats Federer In Straight Sets To Reach French Open Final

By BBC
Nadal Defeats Federer In Straight Sets To Reach French Open Final
2 HOURS AGO TENNIS

Rafael Nadal is one step away from his 12th French Open title with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Roger Federer.

Strong winds prevented the contest from hitting the heights anticipated, but there were plenty of majestic moments to please the Philippe-Chatrier crowd.

The Spaniard broke the Swiss icon six times, crucially in the third and ninth games of the second set en route to doubling his advantage.

He then broke twice more in the third set as he completed his masterclass.

Nadal will now play either Novak Djokovic, looking to hold all four Grand Slam titles or Austrian Dominic Thiem in Sunday's final.

TOP STORIES

Serve Freddie Blay At Home Before Coming Here —Judge Tells C...

3 hours ago

State Prosecutors Fish New Evidence In Secessionists Case

4 hours ago

body-container-line