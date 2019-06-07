Ruthless Normalization Committee Ready To Accept Berekum Chelsea’s Withdrawal From Tier 2

The GFA Normalization Committee has through a letter indicated to us that they are open to accepting Berekum Chelsea’s withdrawal from the Tier 2 of the Special Competition if that is what we want, Chief Executive Officer for the club, Yakubu Moro has revealed.

The lower division side has progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition where they have booked a date with Ghana Premier League giant Kumasi Kotoko this weekend.

With the Porcupine Warriors having pulled out of the Tier 1 of the Special Competition over what they describe as unfair conditions surrounding the semi-final tie as far as the match venue and the sharing of the gate proceeds are concerned, it appears Chelsea is also considering following their footsteps but in the Tier 2.

In an interview with Metro FM on Friday morning, Mr. Yakubu Moro noted that they are going to have a meeting on the issue to decide whether they will honour the match or pull out.

“We will have a meeting this morning to decide whether to play or not. We are suffering because we have not been paid by the NC for all the games we have played”, the Berekum Chelsea CEO shared.

He further disclosed that they have already received a letter from the NC stressing that they can go ahead and abandon the competition if they want to.

“We received a similar letter like that of Kotoko that if we don't want to play we should pull out. The NC should have allowed Kotoko to come to Berekum because that would present those in hinterlands the opportunity to watch the Kotoko team”, he said.

It is unclear what the outcome of the management meeting of Berekum Chelsea will be but if they do agree to honour their quarter-final clash against Kotoko, then it will be played on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.