AFCON 2019: Prize Money For AFCON Winner Announced

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a total sum of $14.2 million would be shared between the best eight teams at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the prize money.

This means that, if a team gets knocked out from the quarter-final, the country will be rewarded with $800,000.

The beaten semi-finalists who contest the third-place play-off will share $4m, with each getting $2m.

The 2019 Afcon final is a $7m game and the winners will be paid $4.5m with the runners-up pocketing $2.5m.

This is the first time Africa's finest competition will be played with 24 countries.

The 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will start on June 21 to July 19 in Egypt.

