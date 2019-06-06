MTN Invitational Golf At Tema On Friday June 14

The next invitational tournament is scheduled for Friday, 14th June at Tema Country Golf Club

According to the organisers, the programme will tee off at 11am with 100 top golfers expected to take part.

Since Golf is another platform to reward MTN’s high-value customers and appreciate their loyalty throughout the year, the event is expected to be held in a free friendly and business atmosphere, though strictly by invitation

The Theme for the tournament is MTN Business, Your one-stop - shop for ICT needs.

The organisers said there would be surprises for all golfers and attractive prizes, devices, trophies etc to be given to best performers and winners.