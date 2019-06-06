Special Competition: Referees For Tier II Quarter-Finals Announced

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced officials to officiate the quarter-final matches of the Normalisation Committee Special Committee Tier II competition scheduled for Sunday, June 9.

The following are the referees for the respective matches.

VENUE: Len Clay Stadium

Ashgold vs Medeama SC

REFEREE: Adaari Abdul-Latif

ASST 1: Akwasi Brobbey

ASST 2: Dakura Soglo

4th REF: Hassim Yakubu

VENUE: Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Arsenals

REFEREE: Bernard Dumfe

ASST 1: Tijani Mohammed

ASST 2: Emmanuel Tebson

4th REF: Jones Akubiem

VENUE: Kpando Stadium

Heart of Lions vs Nzema Kotoko

REFEREE: Daniel Laryea

ASST 1: Emmanuel Dolagbanu

ASST 2: Emmanuel Arkaifie

4th REF: Selorm Yaw Bless

VENUE: Aiyinase CAM Park

Proud United vs Unistar Acadamy

REFEREE: Charles Bulu

ASST 1: Paul Atimaka

ASST 2: Richard Appiah

4th REF: Abdul Latif Qadir