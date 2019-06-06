Modern Ghana logo

06.06.2019 Football News

Special Competition: Referees For Tier II Quarter-Finals Announced

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced officials to officiate the quarter-final matches of the Normalisation Committee Special Committee Tier II competition scheduled for Sunday, June 9.

The following are the referees for the respective matches.

VENUE: Len Clay Stadium
Ashgold vs Medeama SC
REFEREE: Adaari Abdul-Latif
ASST 1: Akwasi Brobbey
ASST 2: Dakura Soglo
4th REF: Hassim Yakubu
VENUE: Baba Yara Sports Stadium
Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Arsenals
REFEREE: Bernard Dumfe
ASST 1: Tijani Mohammed
ASST 2: Emmanuel Tebson
4th REF: Jones Akubiem
VENUE: Kpando Stadium
Heart of Lions vs Nzema Kotoko
REFEREE: Daniel Laryea
ASST 1: Emmanuel Dolagbanu
ASST 2: Emmanuel Arkaifie
4th REF: Selorm Yaw Bless
VENUE: Aiyinase CAM Park
Proud United vs Unistar Acadamy
REFEREE: Charles Bulu
ASST 1: Paul Atimaka
ASST 2: Richard Appiah
4th REF: Abdul Latif Qadir

