AFCON 2019: No Ghanaian Referee To Officiate Cup of Nations In Egypt

There will be no Ghanaian referee to officiate the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 21 with 24 nations gearing up to lock horns in Egypt.

The total number of referees to officiate the games has been made known by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

This is the second successive tourney Ghanaian referees are not making an appearance as no official made it to the 2017 edition in Gabon.

Leading the list are renowned referees Janny Sikazwe of Zambia and Papa Bakary Gassama of The Gambia.

Five home officials – two referees and three assistant referees – were included in the list.

There were also no Nigerian officials.

Last year, an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas led to life bans to some referees from the Ghana and Nigeria.

Several others were also given varying suspensions.

Find below the list of officials for the 2019 Cup of Nations: