Team Ghana Gets Set For SAL 2019

Ghana’s contingent for the first African Beach Games to be held in Cape Verde have received their kits and are set to take off.

Chef du Mission Mr Stephen Asante Bekoe presented the Toyota branded kit the team at the Olympic House – GOC Office at Ridge in Accra.

He advised them to be disciplined and go to the Games as worthy ambassadors of Ghana Sports, and always stand with the Olympic Charter.

He inspired them not to be intimidated, but go all out and beat the best to become the overall best.

The athletes will represent Ghana in Beach Volleyball, Karate Do Kata, Basketball and Free Style Football.

In attendance at the presentation was Michael Okuley, Media Attache for Team Ghana.

Toyota Ghana last Tuesday donated 50 tracksuits, 50 baseball caps and 50 polo shirts as well as three airline tickets to the SAL 2019 team at a short but impressive ceremony at Toyota House.

The first African Beach Games begins on June 14 to 23, 2019. 54 countries are expected to compete in 11 events.

Sal, one of the 10 islands of the Cape Verde archipelago situated 460km due west of Senegal, is an island of year-round sun, blue azure sea and vast white sand beaches. It is these features that made the island the perfect location for the 1st African Beach Games.

Sal is a world-class hot-spot for sports and activities such as Kiteboarding, Windsurfing, Surfing, Diving and Fishing whilst also becoming an increasingly popular tourist destination.