Ghana’s Daniel Laryea Fail To Make Final List Of Referees For 2019 AFCON

Ghana will not have any representation at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament as far as refereeing is concerned following top referee Daniel Laryea’s inability to make CAF’s final squad.

Touted as one of the best referee’s in the country, hopes were high for Daniel Laryea to raise the flag of Ghana high during the tourney after he was shortlisted among top referees on the continent last month.

Having completed a one-month seminar in Morocco, however, the Ghanaian has missed out on the official list and will not take charge of any matches at the 2019 AFCON tourney.

CAF has selected 26 Center Referees together with 30 assistant referees to handle various matches in the expanded 24 nation tournament.

Top officials on the continent like Bamlak Tessema of Ethiopia, Gassama Bakary Papa of Gambia, Bernard Camille of Seychelles and Janny Sikazue Zambia made the list and will grace the tournament which will start from June 21 and end on July 19.

List of center referees

Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria), Helder Martins Rodrigues De Carvalho ( Angola), Joshua Bondo (Botswana), Pacifique Ndabihawenimana(Burundi) , Alioum Alioum (Cameroon), Amin Mohammed Omar (Egypt), Ibrahim Nour El Din (Egypt), Bamlak Tessema (Ethiopia), Gassama Bakary Papa (Gambia), Peter Waweru (Kenya), Mahamadou Keita (Mali), Redouane Jiyed (Morocco), Beida Dahane (Mauritania), Ahmad Imetehaz Heeralall (Mauritius), Noureddine El Jaafari (Morroco), Jackson Pavaza (Namibia), Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo (Rd Congo), Louis Hakizimana (Rwanda), Maguette Ndiaye (Senegal), Issa SY (Senegal), Bernard Camille (Seychelles), Victor Miguel De Freitas (South Africa), Sadok Selmi (Tunisia), Youssefe Essrayri (Tunisia), Guirat Hythem (Tunisia ), Janny Sikazue (Zambia).

Assistant referees

Moukrane Gourari (Algeria), Abdelhak Ectchiali (Algeria), Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos (Angola), Seydou Tiama (Burkina Faso), Nguegoue Elvis Guy Noupue (Cameroon), Evarist Menkouande (Cameroon), Issa Yaya (Chad), Soulaimane Almadine (Comoros ), Tahssen Abo El Sadat (Egypt), Abouelregal Mahmoud (Egypt), Tesfagiorghis Berhe (Eritrea), Samuel Temesgin (Ethiopia), Sidibe Sidiki (Guinea), Gilbert K. Cheruiyot (Kenya), Souru Phatsoane (Lesotho), Attia Amsaaed (Libya), Lionel Andrianantenaiana (Madagascar), Azgaou Lahcen (Morocco), Arsenio Maringule (Mozambique), Mahamadou Yahaya (Niger), Baba Adel (Nigeria), Oliver Safari (Rdc), El Hadji Malick Samba (Senegal), Djibril Camara (Senegal), Zakhele Thusi Siwela(South Africa), Mohammed Ibrahim(Sudan), Waleed Ahmed Ali (Sudan), Yamen Mellouchi (Tunisia), Anouar Hmila (Tunisia)