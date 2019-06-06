Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
06.06.2019 Football News

Neymar To Miss Copa America After Suffering Ankle Injury

By Goal.com
Neymar To Miss Copa America After Suffering Ankle Injury
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

The Paris Saint-Germain forward suffered the problem early on in the friendly win over Qatar, with the 27-year-old in tears as he was taken off.

Neymar will miss Copa America after he suffered an ankle injury in Brazil's friendly meeting with Qatar.

The forward will miss Brazil's Copa America campaign due to a ligament rupture in his right ankle in a huge blow for the host nation.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed the news after Neymar left Wednesday's 2-0 friendly win over Qatar in tears.

TOP STORIES

There's No Tall List Of MPs For Possible Prosecution - Offi...

6 hours ago

Minister Urge Muslims To Safeguard Ghana’s Peace

16 hours ago

body-container-line