Belgium Club KV Kortrijk Part Ways With Ghana Star Bernard Kumordzi

Belgium side, KV Kortrijk have bid farewell to Bernard Kumordzi.

The Ghanaian midfielder ended his time at the Club after the 2018/19 season.

The 34 year old joined KV Kortrijk two seasons ago from KRC Genk. He scored two goals and made two assists in 55 appearances for KV Kortrijk.

“We thank Bennard Kumordzi for his efforts at the club and wish him every success in the further course of his career.” The Club posted on their website.

He together with youth products Liam Prez and Muizat Hammers all departed the Belgian side.

The former Black Meteors captain could take a last shot at another Club before bringing his career to an end.