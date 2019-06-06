Modern Ghana logo

06.06.2019

Dreams FC Confirm Signing Of Striker Prince Okraku

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC have announced the signing of striker Prince Okraku.

Okraku completed a move to the Dawu based side on Wednesday after he successfully underwent medicals.

He joins the Still Believe family for the next four years.

His addition is aimed at boosting the striking force at the Club and also serving as a replacement for Eric Gawu who is on the verge of hanging his boots.

