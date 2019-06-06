Ex-Ghana Forward Derek Boateng Names His All-Time Black Stars XI; Yeboah Snubbed

Former Ghana and Fulham striker, Derek Boateng has named Asamoah Gyan, Abedi Pele and others in his Black Stars XI as he slighted Tony Yeboah.

Boateng left out Tony Yeboah who emerged as the first African player to win the top scorer in the Bundesliga from his Black Stars XI

Boateng who played in three Africa Cup of Nations and also represented Ghana in two different FIFA World Cups named most of his playing mate in his Black Stars XI.

Richard Kingson

In the post is Richard Kingson. The man affectionately called ‘Olele’ produced great goalkeeping skills to save the Black Stars in a couple of games and also managed to solve the chronic goalkeeping problem that rocked Ghana in the 2000s.

Samuel Osei Kuffour

The former Bayern Munich defender was handed the right full-back position. He was solid in defence during his heydays and he is arguably the greatest African defender of all-time.

He won the UEFA Champions League, Inter Continental Cup and several Bundesliga titles with the Bavarian giants.

Samuel Osei Kuffour also played for Ghana at all levels- Won the FIFA 17 World Cup in 1991, won the FIFA U-20 silver medal in 1993 and he was also part of the Black Meteors team that played in the 1996 Olympics.

And represented Ghana in the 2006 FIFA World Cup in addition to several Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Derek Boateng

He selected himself for the left full-back position.

Derek was noted for his role in midfield, but at club level he was sometimes deployed to the left side of the defence.

Kofi Amponsah

He wasn’t a flamboyant defender, yet a hardworking one. He utilised his physic perfectly and was very hard to beat.

Amponsah played for the Black Stars and had the chance to represent the four times champions in the 2002 AFCON.

John Mensah

The man popularly called the Rock of Gibraltar was indeed and a pillar at the back for the Black Stars for many years.

He was a ball playing centre back and his reading of the game was superb.

John Mensah played for Ghana in the 2002 AFCON which was his maiden competition and several other AFCON tournaments.

Mensah was part of the Black Stars team that played in both the 2006 and the 2010 FIFA World Cups. He also captained the Black Stars in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, which was his last tournament.

Michael Essien

The former Chelsea defender was a boss in midfield. He operated as a box to box midfielder. He tackles well to win balls, before distributing them with his accurate passes.

Michael Essien who was named the French Footballer of the Year in 2005 joined Chelsea for a club record fee, which stood for years as the most expensive purchase of an African player.

Essien would help Chelsea win the Premier League, FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

He represented Ghana in two FIFA World Cups- 2006 and 2014.

Sulley Muntari

He was one of the players that have featured in all of Ghana’s three appearances in the FIFA World Cup. The winger scored in both the 2006 and the 2010 Mundial.

Sulley Muntari is noted for his trademark long-range goals.

Andre Ayew

The left-footer has been a key member of the Black Stars since 2008 when he participated in his first tournament.

He has never looked back since then, having played major roles for the Black Stars in both the FIFA World Cup and the AFCON.

Andre Ayew has seven Africa Cup of Nations goals, making him the second highest Ghanaian scorer in the competition’s history.

Stephen Appiah

‘Tornado’ was revered by many for his excellent leadership qualities in the shirt of the Black Stars.

Stephen Appiah captained Ghana in both the 2006 and the 2014 FIFA World Cups. Ghana reached the round of 16 and the quarterfinals in the process.

He was a playmaker, distributor of the ball with his visionary passing ability.

He played for Juventus and other clubs in Europe.

Abedi Pele

He is perhaps the most talented player Ghana has ever produced. The Maestro as he is called won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982 in Libya as a teenager and in 1992 he captained the Black Stars to a final place, but they lost on penalties against Ivory Coast.

Abedi won the UEFA Champions League as well in 1993 and he was also named the African Footballer of the Year on three consecutive occasions.

Asamoah Gyan

The former Sunderland striker will lead the attack in John Paintsil’s team.

He is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and he is the most capped player for the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan is Africa’s greatest scorer in the FIFA World Cup with six goals and he has scored in nine consecutive tournaments.

Asamoah Gyan is also Ghana’s highest scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations with 8 goals.

He has represented Ghana in three FIFA World Cups- 2006, 2010 and 2014.