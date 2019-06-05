AFCON 2019: This Year's AFCON Is Important For Ghana - Abubakar Damba

Abukari Damba, a former Ghanaian international believes the involvement of high-profile personalities in the Black Stars indicates how the country is eager to end its 37 years trophy drought.

Asamoah Gyan caused a huge fracas after he was informed his position as the Black Stars skipper has been stripped off.

In a statement released by the Kayserispor forward, the 33-year-old confirmed his retirement from the national team permanently.

However, the former Sunderland striker rescinded his decision after President Akufo Addo intervened.

“There is pressure on the team and there will always be pressure on the team to win," Damba, a member of Ghana's squad at the 1992 Afcon told Class FM.

"For thirty-seven long years, we have been waiting. We want to win the Cup.

"These issues that have come up have really sent some very strong signals to the players, especially with the intervention of certain high profile personalities.

"It simply tells the players how important this [Cup] means to the country as a whole.

"People will not take kindly to anything rather than the ultimate, and they [Black Stars] need to deliver and they must deliver."

Ghana won the last of their four titles in 1982 and have since made the final on three occasions.

At the upcoming tournament, the Black Stars have been pitted against defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.