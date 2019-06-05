George Amoako Takes To Twitter To Detail Why Kotoko Has Pulled Out Of Special Competition

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mr. George Amoako on Tuesday evening took the official twitter handle of the club to detail why they have decided to pull out of the Tier 1 of the Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

Last month, the Porcupine booked a date with the longtime rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak in the semi-finals of the tier 1 of the Special Competition. Billed to play the match at the home grounds of the Phobians, the Reds has come out to say they have withdrawn from the tie insisting that they are not being treated fairly as far as the venue and the sharing of the gate proceeds is concerned.

In the video posted on the club’s official twitter handle attached from the Kotoko Express App, Mr. George Amoako explained, “We did not get that communication and as at today, I insist, we did not get that communication. They (FA) should prove that they sent us that communication”.

''Be as it may, they have changed it and we have to comply with the new regulation. The new regulation in Article 12.5 talks about the semi-final being played at a go- just one game”.

''That Article did not specify-like the previous one that said home and away-where the match will be played. Read it. It doesn't talk about it here, nor there”.

''And we are saying that for fairness sake since your Article was not clear, let's play it on a neutral ground. That's No.1”.

''No.2, the original Article 11.5 said it will be played home-and-away. So if now you are playing just one-off match, how do you do the disbursement of gate proceeds? Do you disadvantage the team traveling to go and play away? What kind of fairness is that? It doesn't make sense to us”.

What the stance Kotoko has taken means is that Hearts of Oak will automatically qualify to the grand finale with a good chance of booking a spot in the next edition of the CAF Champions League.