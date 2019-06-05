Kotoko CEO George Amoako Reveals Reason To Pull Out Of NC Special Cup

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has explained the reason behind his side’s decision to pull out of the NC Special Cup semi-final clash against Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors were scheduled to play Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Tier 1 in the ongoing Normalization Committee Special Competition.

However, Kotoko wrote to the Committee requesting the game must be played on a neutral ground whiles the gates precedes are shared equally.

But the Committee threw out the request of the club insisting they are sticking by the rules and regulations of the game.

After the response of the Committee to the club, the former Ghana Premier League champions took the decision to boycott the game.

However, the Chief Executive Officer of the club has revealed why they arrived on such a decision.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

