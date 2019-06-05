Richard Ofori Joins Black Stars Camp In Dubai With Jonathan Mensah Expected To Join Today

It’s almost a full house in Team Ghana’s camp as 27 players trained during Tuesday evening’s session held in the Black Stars team base in the UAE.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his assistant Ibrahim Tanko took the squad through an intensive session as the team step up preparations for the 2019 AFCON which will be held in Egypt from June 21.

Thomas Partey and Ebenezer Ofori arrived in camp on Tuesday morning early enough to join the early morning beach and gym exercises with Mubarak Wakaso and Afriyie Acquah also flying into camp from Ghana later in the morning.

The senior national team are expected to engage South Africa and Namibia in pre-tournament friendly matches before Team Ghana jets into Egypt for the continent’s showpiece competition.

Ghana have been placed in Group F and will face Benin in their opening match before their match against reigning African Champions Cameroon and the final group match with Guinea Bissau.